SPHF, SRSO Conduct Workshop

Published March 27, 2023

SPHF, SRSO conduct workshop

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh People's Housing Foundation (SPHF) in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization(SRSO) conducted a project inception workshop regarding the reconstruction of multi-hazard resilient houses at the SRSO Complex, here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO Muhammad Dital Khalhoro welcomed the participants and shared the brief strategy to be adopted for the implementation of the resilient housing project.

SPHF team shared the objectives and the role of the Institute of Policy Studies(IPs) in that regard. Various types and models of resilient houses were also shared during the workshop.

It is pertinent to mention here that SRSO is supporting communities in the reconstruction of multi-hazard resilient houses in five districts including Khairpur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad.

