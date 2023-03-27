SPHF, SRSO conduct workshop

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh People's Housing Foundation (SPHF) in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization(SRSO) conducted a project inception workshop regarding the reconstruction of multi-hazard resilient houses at the SRSO Complex, here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO Muhammad Dital Khalhoro welcomed the participants and shared the brief strategy to be adopted for the implementation of the resilient housing project.

SPHF team shared the objectives and the role of the Institute of Policy Studies(IPs) in that regard. Various types and models of resilient houses were also shared during the workshop.

It is pertinent to mention here that SRSO is supporting communities in the reconstruction of multi-hazard resilient houses in five districts including Khairpur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad.

A Project Inception Workshop was conducted by SPHF under the Government of Sindh Funded Sindh Flood Emergency Housing Reconstruction Project at SRSO Complex here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization, Muhammad Dital Khalhoro welcomed the participants and shared the brief strategy to be adopted for implementation.

SPHF team shared the objectives and the role of IPs (SRSO) in the implementation of this resilient housing project.

On the occasion, the SPHF Engineer shared various types and models of resilient houses that can be adopted in the construction of houses in different areas.

It is mention over here that SRSO is supporting communities in the reconstruction of multi-hazard resilient houses in five districts including Khairpur, Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad.