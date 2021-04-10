SPI inflation goes up 0.6pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 8, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.60 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 8, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.60 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.00 points against 147.12 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.43 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.51 percent increase and went up from 157.93 points in last week to 158.74 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

53 percent, 0.61 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.62 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 18 items decreased, 13 items increased while that of 20 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included sugar, LPG Cylinder, garlic, eggs, firewood, electricity charges, wheat flour, mash pulse, gram pulse, onions, masoor pulse, rice (Basmati broken) and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, mustard oil, bread, lawn, beef, mutton, moong pulse, cooked daal, georgette, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), cooked beef, milk (fresh) and curd.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), milk (powdered), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.