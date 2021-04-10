UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPI Inflation Goes Up 0.6pc

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:09 PM

SPI inflation goes up 0.6pc

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 8, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.60 percent as compared to the previous week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on April 8, for the combined consumption group, witnessed increase of 0.60 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 148.00 points against 147.12 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 18.43 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.51 percent increase and went up from 157.93 points in last week to 158.74 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175; and above Rs 44,175 per month increased by 0.

53 percent, 0.61 percent, 0.69 percent and 0.62 percent respectively.

During the week, prices of 18 items decreased, 13 items increased while that of 20 items remained constant.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices, included sugar, LPG Cylinder, garlic, eggs, firewood, electricity charges, wheat flour, mash pulse, gram pulse, onions, masoor pulse, rice (Basmati broken) and gur.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices, included chicken, potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, mustard oil, bread, lawn, beef, mutton, moong pulse, cooked daal, georgette, vegetable ghee (loose), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (tin), cooked beef, milk (fresh) and curd.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change during the week under review included rice (Irri 6/9), milk (powdered), salt, chillies, tea (packet), tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, gas charges, energy saver, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

Related Topics

Pakistan LPG Petrol Electricity Oil Price April Gas All From Wheat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 100 lives, infects 5,139 more peop ..

2 minutes ago

'Marastyal App' launched to identify low cost food ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces special Ramadan package

20 minutes ago

Lootah Global Capital and Heritage Amanah Internat ..

35 minutes ago

Polling in Daska NA-75 by-election is underway

54 minutes ago

UAE Press: Parents should keep their children Net ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.