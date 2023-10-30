Open Menu

Spice Unit Sealed Over Adulteration

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has sealed a spice unit on charge of preparing spurious and adulterated spices in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

The PFA spokesman said here on Monday that PFA team on a tip-off conducted raid at Owais Traders’ spice factory situated in Faisal Town on Naimat Abad Road and unearthed preparation of spurious and adulterated spices.

The raiding team seized 340 kilograms (kg) coriander, 120 kg fennel, 120 liter hydrogen oxide, colors, chemicals, powder etc. from the spot and sealed the premises of spice unit. Further action against unit owner was under progress, he added.

