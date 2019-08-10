Spices' demand increases ahead of Eidul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Like every year, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for 'spices' has witnessed boom as household purchase of items like cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, pepper and cloves for cooking the meat related recepies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Like every year, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for 'spices' has witnessed boom as household purchase of items like cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, pepper and cloves for cooking the meat related recepies .

These essential cooking items have become hub of attraction for female buyers in the grocery stores.

Traders all across the country including Federal capital became active to cash in on the surge demand of spices used in meat recipe.

According to sellers, during the joyous Eid-ul-Azha occasion, the air in the marketplace quite literally turns aromatic as a staggering range of traditional kebabs and Biryani are made.

A 33 year old Sana Ali says, a kitchen without spices is much like a beauty queen without her make-up kit and specially on Eid occasion its demand increases.

Although spices have been used since ancient times, they are playing a new and important role in modern food preparation, adding, they not only add unique flavors to our food but contribute color and variety as well.

Certain spices used alone, or in blends, can replace or reduce salt and sugar in foods, Zain Hashmi a seller said.

Everyone wants to serve their family and guests their best food, a house wife Zainab Khalid, said, adding, that's why there were so many shoppers in the market who are minting money through selling these essential cooking items on Eid festival.

My father used to run this business. Now I am running the shop. We are continuing with the age-old tradition because our customers demand it for cooking essential items, said a shopkeeper in Rawalpindi.

Today, me and my mother conquered our quest finding the ingredients for the barbeque parties which we planned after Eid and we got everything we need, said a customer Noman Azam.

The demand for tomato ketchup and other packed masla item consumed with tikka and kebabs during Eid, has increased, said a retailer.

A 45 year old Maryum Sohail said, spices used in cooking not only just excite your taste buds but are composed of an impressive list of essential oils, antioxidants, minerals and vitamins that are essential for overall wellness.