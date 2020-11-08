Spices exports increase 17.90% in Q1 of FY 2020-21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 17.90 percent during the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices of worth US $ 19.544 million during July-September (2020-21) against the export of US $16.577 million during July-September (2019-20), showing growth of 17.90 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In term of quantity, the exports of spices also rose by 25.19 percent as the country exported 5,016 metric ton during the period under review as compared to the exports of 4,007 metric ton during last year.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports of spices increased by 2.26 percent during the month of September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of spices from the country during September 2020 were recorded at $5.

614 million against the exports of $5.490 million in September 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the spices exports during September 2020 grew by 14.27 percent as compared to the exports of $4.913 million in August 2020, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize trade deficit decreased by 1.88 percent during the first four months of current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the deficit of the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-October (2020-21) was recorded at $7.577 billion as compared to the deficit of $7.722 billion, showing decrease 1.88 percent.

During the period under review, the country's exports registered positive growth of 0.33 percent, by going up from $7.529 billion last year to $7.554 billion during the current year.

On the other hand, the imports decreased by 0.79 percent, from $15.251 billion last year to $15.131 billion during the current year.

