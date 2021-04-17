UrduPoint.com
Spices Factory Sealed, 1500kg Substandard Tea Leaves Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:02 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday sealed a factory manufacturing substandard spices in Mirch Market area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday sealed a factory manufacturing substandard spices in Mirch Market area of Peshawar.

The Food Authority team raided on Ashraf Road and more than 15000 kg of substandard tea leaves were recovered from unit.

The raids were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, cases were registered against the owners.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that field teams were fully active against adulterated items during Ramadan. He said that adulteration of food items in the province would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The adulterated mafia refrains from adulterating food items, otherwise strict action will be taken against them.

