Spices’ Factory Sealed
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 11:40 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Jhang Bazaar police sealed a spices’ factory on the charge of producing spurious items and registered a case against its owner.
Police spokesman said here on Monday that a team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) on a tip-off conducted raid in Baowala where a citizen Sami Ullah was preparing spurious items of various spices.
The PFA confiscated heavy material from the spot while the police started investigation after sealing the factory and registering a case against its owner, he added.
Recent Stories
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vendor booked over adulteration2 minutes ago
-
Youth drowned2 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny of documents for Senate polls to be finalized by Mar 1912 minutes ago
-
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today38 minutes ago
-
Firework factory gutted1 hour ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns power outages in IIOJK during Ramadan1 hour ago
-
Dar among four candidates vying for Capital Senate seats12 hours ago
-
CM KP reaches DI Khan to meet party workers12 hours ago
-
SFA to set up training school on food quality12 hours ago
-
Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed12 hours ago
-
Another passenger succumbed to injuries in van accident13 hours ago
-
Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 2013 hours ago