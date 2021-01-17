Spike in chilly weather increases sale of winter delights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :With the decline in temperature bringing freezing cold to the Federal capital, the demand of winter delights has increased among people particularly 'Gajar ka Halwa,' the most demanded sweet delight.

Talking to APP, manager of a renowned bakery here said to thi scribe that these kinds of famous 'Halwa's', Jalebi, hot gulab jamuns and Kashmiri tea add to the enjoyment of people rejoicing cold weather and the Gajar ka Halwa has become the center of attraction among citizens during peak of winter season.

The manager also highlighted the prices of winter delights particularly Gajar ka Halwa had not been increased comparatively to previous years, adding, "We were selling a single plate for Rs100 whereas per kilogram for Rs1000, which is the same of the last year." He said during the lockdown of COVID-19 home delivery service was initiated that proved to be a blessing in disguise for us as our business continued to capture maximum orders.

It was a safer and convenient way for the residents of the federal capital and also hustle free as they had not to wait in long ques.

He said our bakery witnessed huge crowds on weekend to buy fresh cooked and hygienic winter delights to enjoy with its full taste.

A housewife Ayesha Khan said, "My family members are more inclined towards sweets and Gajar ka Halwa holds a special place in this season." A professor Najma Khalid said it was difficult to make halwa in home as it takes a lot of time and energy it was better to buy from any running shop and enjoyed it with family and friends.

With winter, every household get set to whip up all the yummy seasonal treats, she said.

Health Expert Dr Arif Majeed said, "As carrots are rich with vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K and fibre. These factors help boost digestion, eye sight, health and immunity during winters".

He said carrot was also enriched with vitamin C that worked as an antioxidant to remove toxins from our body.

Adding that it further helps protect us from the impacts of dry spell that winter casts on our skin, making it healthy and glowing.

/778