Spike In Coronavirus Cases; DC Cancels Permits Of All Gatherings, Programs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Spike in coronavirus cases; DC cancels permits of all gatherings, programs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq on Saturday canceled the permits of all the gatherings and programs allowed earlier by the district administration.

According to a district administration spokesman, the decision has been taken to control spread of coronavirus.

He said, all the programs including Majalis, Mehfil-e-Naat, Urs, public gatherings, conferences, cinema halls, theaters, Jashan-e-Baharan, sports and cultural activities and other events scheduled to be held in wedding/banquet halls and Marquees of the district would not be allowed.

Meanwhile, the DC had also directed the authorities concerned including Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to ensure implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to control spread of COVID-19 particularly in 15 hotspot areas of the district where smart lockdown had been imposed.

He instructed the officers concerned to remain on the frontline to fulfill their official responsibilities and make all out efforts to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

Punjab Government had directed the administration of Rawalpindi district to take all possible safety measures for prevention and control of COVID-19 particularly in 15 Hotspot areas of the district.

Police had also launched an operation to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs. District police were registering cases against SOP violators.

Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police would make all out efforts to ensure implementation on the directives of the Punjab Government to control spread of COVID-19.

He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

