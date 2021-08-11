UrduPoint.com

Spike In Covid-19 Cases; Commissioner RWP Took Strict Action Against SOPs Violators

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:32 PM

Spike in Covid-19 cases; Commissioner RWP took strict action against SOPs violators

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah, has expressed his grave concern over the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi and vowed to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Gulzar Hussain Shah, has expressed his grave concern over the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Rawalpindi and vowed to take strict action against the violators of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He was chairing a high-level meeting with the assistant and deputy commissioners and other concerned authorities of Rawalpindi district here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended, among others by a team from National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC team was also briefed about the prevailing situation of pandemics in the city and actions being taken on an urgent basis to control the disease spread.

"The situation is lately assuming a dangerous dimension and we need to initiate measures on war footing", he added.

The commissioner was also briefed about the details of action taken so far which included the sealing of shops, imposition of fines, etc.

He was also informed about the total number of lockdowns in Rawalpindi and these numbers of lockdowns were also compared with Islamabad city.

Shah directed for more actions and lockdowns in Rawalpindi City, adding, 200 to 300 areas should be under lockdowns where the positivity ratio is high.

He said the pandemic is increased just after Eid ul Adha and it is because of the severe violations of SOPs by the public.

He was told during the meeting, that awareness announcements were being made, SOPs were also being checked on a daily basis.

The Commissioner showed un-satisfaction with the implementation of SOPs and actions being taken by the concerned authorities. He directed for more strict actions from today.

"No compromise on violations of SOPs. The shops will be sealed on the spot in case of violation of coronavirus SOPs" he remarked.

Later, the NCOC team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi also visited various areas of Rawalpindi City including Bani Choke, Commercial market, Murree road, Rabi center, to check compliance of the SOPs.

During the visit, AC City sealed and imposed fines the several shops for not following the orders of NCOC.

He informed the shopkeepers that there will be no compromise on SOPs as it is in the interest of people in order to prevent them from epidemic.

AC also assured to implement NCOC directions in every nook and corner of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Murree Visit Road Bani Rawalpindi Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PAL to organize literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ..

PAL to organize literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ki Riwayat' on Aug 13

4 minutes ago
 Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

Singapore lifts 2021 trade growth forecasts again

4 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32 million

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32 million

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Claim to Have Seized Northeastern Badakhsh ..

Taliban Claim to Have Seized Northeastern Badakhshan Province

4 minutes ago
 Iraqi FM is arriving in Islamabad today

Iraqi FM is arriving in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago
 Senator Kamran Michael expresses solidarity with H ..

Senator Kamran Michael expresses solidarity with Hindu community

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.