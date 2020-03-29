UrduPoint.com
Spillways Of Khanpur Dam Opened Again

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Spillways of Khanpur dam opened again

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The water level in Khanpur dam reservoir Sunday reached its highest level owing to the heavy downpour and snowfall in upper parts of district Abbottabad, prompting the dam authorities to open the spillways.

Continuous heavy downpour in the hilly areas of Galyat, Saidpur, and Khanpur filled the dam up to 1981.

6 feet, while the maximum conservation level is 1982ft.

This was the third time in the current season when the authorities have decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge of more than 6,600 cusecs of water.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 700 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50 while the provision of water to Rawalpindi and Islamabad would continue.

