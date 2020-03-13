UrduPoint.com
Spillways Of Khanpur Dam Opened As Water Level Reaches Maximum Point

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:47 PM

Spillways of Khanpur dam opened as water level reaches maximum point

The water level in Khanpur dam reservoir Friday has reached its highest level owing to the heavy downpour and snowfall in the upper parts of district Abbottabad and the dam authorities opened the spillways

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The water level in Khanpur dam reservoir Friday has reached its highest level owing to the heavy downpour and snowfall in the upper parts of district Abbottabad and the dam authorities opened the spillways.

The dam was filled up to 1981.

6 feet due to continuous heavy downpour across Hazara division and heavy snowfall at the hilly areas of district Abbottabad and Haripur including Galyat, Saidpur, and Khanpur, while the maximum conservation level is 1982ft.

The authorities have decided to remain open the spillways till the discharge more than 6,500 cusecs of water.

The dam officials have also disclosed that current water inflow in the reservoir was 700 cusec feet and normal outflow was 65.50.

Khanpur dam administration also warned the people through the announcement in the downward areas of the dam to avoid the discharged water from Khanpur Lake which would be maximum in the stream.

More Stories From Pakistan

