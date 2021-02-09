Spillways of Simly dam opened for 14 times during last six months

The spillways of Simly Dam were opened for 14 times during the last six months and a total of 3003.84 Million Gallons (MG) water was released

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The spillways of Simly Dam were opened for 14 times during the last six months and a total of 3003.84 Million Gallons (MG) water was released.

The spillways of Simly Dam were opened to discharge excess water and maintain the level in the reservoir at a comfortable position keeping in view the in-flow from the catchment areas, the source said.

To a question about the storage of the water, he said that no project is under consideration to store the said water, however, the Project of Chirah Dam proposed to be constructed downstream of Simly Dam on River Soan.

After its construction, it would be possible to store the water released from Simly Dam reservoir depending upon its storage capacity. It is to mention that the Chirah Dam is being constructed by the Small Dams Organization Irrigation Department, Government of Punjab.

