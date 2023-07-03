Open Menu

Spillways Of Terbela Dam Opened After As Water Level Reaches 1512 Feet

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Spillways of Terbela dam opened after as water level reaches 1512 feet

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The spillways of Tarbela Dam reservoir Monday after reaching 1512 feet have been opened for six hours to release extra, yesterday the spillways were also opened for one hour.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the increased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 201200 cusec and outflow was 180100 cusecs.

During the last three weeks, the water storage level of the dam also reached its highest level of the year, and the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into the river Indus.

The maximum water storage capacity of Tarbaila Dam is 1550 feet at present water level has reached 1512 feet.

Yesterday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK issued an alert to the district administrations of Swabi, Haripur, and Nowshera that the spillways of Tarbela Dam will be opened on Monday after 12:00 PM.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists near the Indus Downstream of Tarbela not to go near the water stream.

It was further urged people to stay away from water for a period of five to six hours. All departments have been instructed to remain on high alert, as directed by the Relief Secretary.

It is estimated that the water flow in the Indus Downstream of Tarbela can reach up to 250,000 cubic feet per second for a duration of 5 to 6 hours. Citizens are advised to inform the population to prevent any potential harm or damage.

