Spin Ghar Cultural, Snow Festival Concludes In Kurram

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 09:15 PM

A Spin Ghar cultural and snow festival concluded here at the snowy tourist point Maikay that was organized by the district administration to celebrate the snowy season and to attract tourists to visit the district

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) : A Spin Ghar cultural and snow festival concluded here at the snowy tourist point Maikay that was organized by the district administration to celebrate the snowy season and to attract tourists to visit the district.

Deputy Commissioner Wasil Khan Khattak and District Police Officer Abdul Samad were present on the occasion, while a large number of police jawans, local people and civil and military officers attended the festival.

Poetry gathering was also held during the festival which enthralled the audience with different poets while police jawans and other attendees presented traditional Attan.

On the occasion, district police provided foolproof security to visiting guests.

