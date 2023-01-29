Spinach crop over two acres destroyed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team destroyed spinach crop over two acres land on Sammundri Road and Sabzi Mandi Road.

PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that some farmers cultivated spinach crop by watering sewage and industrial effluent which was very injurious to human health.

Therefore, PFA teams after receiving complaints destroyed two acres spinach crops on Sammundri Road and Sabzi Mandi Road besides removing sewerage water channelsin the fields by using plough.

Further action was underway.