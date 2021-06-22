Spinning mill gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Precious material of a local spinning mill was reduced to ashes in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that a fire erupted in HA Spinning Mill, situated at Sheikhupura Road near Drammanwala Mor due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material including cotton bales.

The Rescue-1122 fire fighters rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No loss of life was reported in the incident.