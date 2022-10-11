UrduPoint.com

Spirit Of Collective Working Imperative To Secure Goal Of Progress, Prosperity: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Spirit of collective working imperative to secure goal of progress, prosperity: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan has said that the spirit of working together was a key for turning Azad Kashmir into a self-reliant and welfare state

"The spirit of togetherness is requisite to achieve the goal of sustainable development and prosperity in Azad Kashmir and ensuring welfare of the common masses", the PM said while addressing thanksgiving gathering, held in connection with the inauguration of Islamgarh Tehsil here on Tuesday.

Presided over by former Assembly candidate Chaudhry Zafar Anwar, the function was attended by Minister Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Minister Industries Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed Gujar, Member of Kashmir Council Sardar Abdul Razzaq and several others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM AJK said the state resources were being spent on the welfare of the people.

"We don't believe in hollow sloganeering, we have made formal appointments of assistant commissioner and tehsildar", he said.

Congratulating people of the area, the PM said THQ hospital, technical institute and all other institutions would be established in Chakswari.

"I announce the allocation of 100-kanal land for home industry", he said, adding that a committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Zafar Anwar for the early completion on Rathoa-Haryam Bridge. The prime minister announced rupees 30 lakh each for the construction of press clubs at Islamgarh and Chakswari.

He also announced the construction of three new schools in Chakswari. He said that water supply of Chakswari constituency would be started soon and the scope of PHE would be extended to the Union Council level so that people could avail the opportunity of clean drinking water.

The prime minister while appreciating the political and social services of Chaudhry Zafar Anwar's family said, "We all have to move forward, join our hands and work together for the welfare of our state and well-being of its people" and added that Mirpur would be made the center of tourism in real sense.

