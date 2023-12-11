Open Menu

Spirit Of Interfaith Harmony Permeates Pakistan: Masood

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:32 PM

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood  

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States says the Christians are an essential and integral part of Pakistan's polity and state and their influence and impact over years has increased exponentially.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says the spirit of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance permeates Pakistan as they are creating a tolerant society.

He was addressing a special event held at the Embassy of Pakistan to join Christian community across the world during their Christmas celebrations this month.

He said Christians are an essential and integral part of Pakistan's polity and state and their influence and impact over years has increased exponentially.

The event was attended by religious leaders of all faiths including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and Hindus. The event showcased Pakistan’s efforts to promote interfaith harmony and respect for other religions.

He highlighted significant presence of the community members in the mainstream of national life including judiciary, civil service, armed forces, parliament, education and other professional fields.

Referring to the horrendous incident of Jaranwala this year, the Ambassador said that the entire nation of Pakistan was outraged and shocked over the incident. He said the incident underscored the need to come up with a national plan to stop and stem abuse of certain laws. “And we'll continue to do that,” he said.

Pastor Michael Trivett, Dr. Joe Knight from Church of the Nazarene Michigan, Mr. Rizwan Jaka, Chair of board, ADAMS & Compassionate Healthcare Network Clinic (ACHN), Ms. Aisha Khan, Democrat Party Leader Maryland, Ms. Srilekha Reddy, Republican Party leader Virginia, Dr. Surinder P. Singh, a doyen in US Sikh community, and former Senator Akbar Khawaja also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the significance of the event. They also appreciated Embassy’s open door policy and its efforts to unite people of all religion under one roof.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Christmas Parliament Virginia United States Jaranwala Sardar Masood Khan Church Muslim Christian Event All From Adam Sugar Mills Limited P

Recent Stories

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

8 minutes ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

2 days ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan