"Spirit Of Pakistan" Week-long Independence Day Festivities Start In Birmingham
Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Dr. Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the UK, along with his spouse Dr. Sarah Naeem, in an impressive ceremony, inaugurated "Spirit of Pakistan" Independence Day festivities in Birmingham.
The week-long festival, organized by Pakistan's Consulate General in Birmingham, running from August 8 to 15, is dedicated to showcasing the profound contributions of British Pakistanis to the UK's rich cultural fabric. "Spirit of Pakistan" also celebrates the success of operation Bunyanum Marsoos and is a tribute to Pakistan's valiant armed forces.
The opening ceremony was attended by Baroness Shaista Gohir OBE; Paulette Hamilton MP; Tahir Ali MP; Ayoub Khan MP; former MP Khalid Mehmood, Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal MBE; Chair “Spirit of Pakistan” Councillor Waseem Zafar MBE; Mayor of West Midlands, Richard Parker; Vice Chancellor of Birmingham City University, Professor David Mba; community leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, businessmen, diplomats, friends of Pakistan and a large number of Pakistani diaspora in Birmingham attended the event.
In his key-note address, the High Commissioner underscored the importance of unity among the Pakistani diaspora and enhanced integration in the British social fabric.
He said that celebrating "Spirit of Pakistan" is aimed not only to showcase the rich culture but also to celebrate the services and achievements of Pakistanis in UK.
Dr. Faisal said this festival is a landmark initiative highlighting the vibrancy of a community that numbers over 1.7 million, making it the UK’s second-largest ethnic minority group. British Pakistanis contribute significantly to every facet of British life including business, politics, education and public service, said the High Commissioner.
British Parliamentarians and community leaders also addressed the ceremony. They acknowledged the positive contributions and services of British Pakistanis for welfare of the community. They also stressed upon the need to negate and clarify misinformation being spread about ethnic minorities causing division in peaceful communities.
"Spirit of Pakistan" festival comprises series of events including captivating art exhibitions, soul-stirring music, thrilling sports, and vibrant cultural festivals in Birmingham.
