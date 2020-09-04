UrduPoint.com
Spirit Of Resistance Against Oppression Dominates Faraz's Poetry: Shafaqat Mehmood

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:21 AM

Spirit of resistance against oppression dominates Faraz's poetry: Shafaqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday said there were many facets of Ahmad Faraz's poetry, but it was the spirit of resistance against oppression and injustice which dominated his poetic work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Shafaqat Mehmood on Thursday said there were many facets of Ahmad Faraz's poetry, but it was the spirit of resistance against oppression and injustice which dominated his poetic work.

He did not remain silent against oppression and tyranny, and instead created awareness among the people to rebel against the system, he said while speaking at an event organized by the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to pay tribute to the great poet. The minister said the current government valued the artists, who were an asset of the society.He said the nation with the blessings of Allah Almighty and the wise steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan defeated the coronavirus, which were appreciated across the world.

PNCA Director General Dr Fauzia Saeed said Faraz had always raised his voice against the elite culture and dictatorship. He gave the message of peace and love through his poetry, but he never bowed before any colonial power. Fauzia said the PNCA was striving for the development and promotion of fine arts. She was trying to expand the scope of PNCA across the country.Famous singers Humaira Channa sang the famous Ghazals of Ahmed Faraz, including 'Karo Gaye Yaad Hume', 'Silsilay Tor Gaya', 'Ranjjish Hi Sehi', 'Be Wafa Jaana', and 'Ab Ke Tajdeed Wafa', while Owais Niazi sang 'Dukh Fasana'.

More Stories From Pakistan

