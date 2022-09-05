Spirit of Sept. 6, 1965, need of hour: Dewan of Junagadh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :In connection with Pakistan's Defence Day, Dewan (Prime Minister) of Junagadh and Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali said that on September 6, 1965, the armed forces of Pakistan set a valiant example of bravery and courage by crushing India's impure ambitions.

During the 1965 war, the entire nation fought the enemy side by side with the armed forces and made it clear to the world that the Pakistani armed forces and the nation are always ready to face all kinds of challenges, he said in a statement issued on Monday.

The dewan of Junadagh highlighted, "September 6 is a day of pride for the entire nation when the enemy attacked in the dark of night but the Pakistan Army set a high example of bravery and crushed the evil ambitions of an enemy three times its size.

" He said that Pakistan was currently going through a big challenge due to floods, and added in this difficult time the entire nation would have to work together and take all possible steps to restore the affectees.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali further said that the 6th of September also requires us to unite and support each other in such difficult moments. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah taught us to follow faith, unity, and discipline.

On 6th September 1965, when the entire nation followed these golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam, the whole world saw the result.

Even today, by adopting these principles, we can face challenges and become a great nation in the comity of nations, he concluded.