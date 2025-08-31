Open Menu

Spiritual Gathering Continues At Governor House On 5th Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Spiritual gathering continues at Governor House on 5th day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The fifth day of the spiritual gatherings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with respect and devotion at the Governor House.

Religious, social and political personalities participated in this event. Senior central leaders of MQM Pakistan, Dr.

Farooq Sattar, Anis Qaimkhani and many also others participated.

Renowned Naat Khawan recited naats.

Addressing the gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said it was a gift from Allah that he got the privilege of sitting in this position on the auspicious month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He further said the doors of the Governor House had been opened for the general public.

