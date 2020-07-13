UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spiritual Healer's Torture Results In Child's Death

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Spiritual healer's torture results in child's death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A self proclaimed spiritual healer's torturous tactics caused the death of an adolescent after he forced the child to drink hot oil for what he claimed the expulsion of evil spirit from child's body at Mehmood Kot area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Monday.

Sajjad Hussain (10), the son of a poor farmer Mukhtiar Hussain, was ill and his father took him to a fake pir namely Ghaffar Shah for his spiritual treatment.

The alleged fake peer told Mukhtiar that his son was under the influence of some evil spirit and its expulsion was the only way to curing the disease.

He then took the child to a room and started heating oil.

Then he caused burns on child's face by hot oil and then poured it into his mouth and the child fell unconscious.

Noticing the deteriorating condition of the child, the accused Peer handed him over to his parents asking them to take him home and claimed that he will be alright within an hour. He also threatened them that he would send evil spirits to their home if they told any one about the incident.

The child, however, died on the way and his father Mukhtiar reported the incident to police.

Mehmood Kot police have registered FIR against the accused on charge of killing the child and started investigations. The accused spiritual healer has escaped leaving his business place (Aastana) locked and police have started conducting raids for his arrest.

Related Topics

Police Business Poor Threatened Oil Died Muzaffargarh FIR From

Recent Stories

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

6 minutes ago

Six civilians injured due to unprovoked Indian cea ..

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $43.46 a barrel ..

25 minutes ago

Mars Mission will inspire new projects in all sect ..

25 minutes ago

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Redefines the A Series User Experience with O ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.