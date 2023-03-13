UrduPoint.com

Spiritual Leader DHF Mongolia For Promoting Religious Tourism, Inter-faith Harmony

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :President of Diluv Hutught Foundation (DHF) Mongolia and the spiritual leader of Kalmykia Telo Talku Rinpoche on Monday appreciated the efforts made by Directorate of Archeology and Museums KP in the preservation and promotion of Buddhist remains across the province.

During a meeting with the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) and the directorate, he shared his gratitude towards both departments and showed keen interest in Integrated Tourism Zones Concept.

Telo Talku Rinpoche emphasised promoting interfaith harmony and mutual cooperation in promoting religious tourism.

Earlier, the spiritual leader of Kalmykia was briefed on various opportunities in tourism and religious tourism in KP.

