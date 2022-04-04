Spiritual leader, minister pay tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamaat, senior PPP leader and MNA Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman and Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mahboobuz Zaman have paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 43rd martyrdom anniversary here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamaat, senior PPP leader and MNA Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman and Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mahboobuz Zaman have paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the occasion of his 43rd martyrdom anniversary here on Monday.

Makhdoom Mahboob said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a public leader and by following his footprints PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was serving the people, according to a spokesmn for the Minister.

Leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were born in decades, he said adding that Shaheed's services to the country would always be remembered.