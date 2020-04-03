UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spl Assistant To CM Sindh Along With Pak Army Officials Visit Isolation Ward At T.M.Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Spl Assistant to CM Sindh along with Pak Army officials visit Isolation Ward at T.M.Khan

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar along with Pakistan Army officers Colonel Shafat and Major Abdul Basit visited DHQ Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar along with Pakistan Army officers Colonel Shafat and Major Abdul Basit visited DHQ Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients of coronavirus.

They were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousuf and Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Qasim Naved Qamar also visited Isolation Ward, established at Comprehensive school Tando Muhammad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sindh Government was taking all possible preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and we need full cooperation of the masses in this regard.

He reviewed the facilities which were being provided in the isolation ward for the coronavirus patients and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that we should remain vigilant and best healthcare facilities be extended to the coronavirus patients.

He assured that beside healthcare facilities, Sindh Government was also providing ration and financial assistance to the needy families on priority basis.

It is to mention here that Coronavirus confirm patients were being treated in DHQ Hospital T.M. Khan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Tando Muhammad Khan Abid Ali All Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal st ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Reveals Members of Delegation For Intra-Af ..

1 minute ago

EU Defense Ministers to Hold Meeting on Monday to ..

1 minute ago

Minister condemns BJP designs against Muslims comm ..

1 minute ago

Germany Sends Coronavirus Aid to Ukraine, Spain

8 minutes ago

Borrell Says EU Supports Calls for Immediate Globa ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.