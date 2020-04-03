Spl Assistant to CM Sindh along with Pak Army officials visit Isolation Ward at T.M.Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar along with Pakistan Army officers Colonel Shafat and Major Abdul Basit visited DHQ Hospital Tando Muhammad Khan and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients of coronavirus.

They were accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, SSP Abid Ali Baloch, District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousuf and Municipal Chairman Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Qasim Naved Qamar also visited Isolation Ward, established at Comprehensive school Tando Muhammad Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sindh Government was taking all possible preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and we need full cooperation of the masses in this regard.

He reviewed the facilities which were being provided in the isolation ward for the coronavirus patients and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that we should remain vigilant and best healthcare facilities be extended to the coronavirus patients.

He assured that beside healthcare facilities, Sindh Government was also providing ration and financial assistance to the needy families on priority basis.

It is to mention here that Coronavirus confirm patients were being treated in DHQ Hospital T.M. Khan.