Spl Assistant to PM, Senior Minister inaugurate official logo, mobile app of KP Tourism Cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Development, Zulfi Bukhari and Senior Minister for sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Atif Khan here Wednesday inaugurated official logo and mobile app of KP Tourism Corporation to provide latest information to people on a single click that was first of its kind in the country.

They formally inaugurated these services during a press conference held here at local hotel attended by senior officials of TCKP. They also inaugurated launching of three tourists buses to facilitate domestic and foreign tourists in reaching of tourists areas of KP.

A documentary film highlighting the importance of tourism in Pakistan and KP was also played during the function.

The PM Speical Assistant Zulfi Bukhari said tourism was an important sector to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country and the Government was committed to promote this key sector on modern lines besides providing best possible facilities to tourists.

He said tourists' destinations would be promoted by providing latest facilities to attract foreign tourists to the country.

Bukhari said Government has introduced a number of reforms and facilities for uplift of tourism including relaxation in visa policy to attract maximum number of foreign tourism, saying these reforms would produce excellent results.

He said Pakistan was beautiful country with plenty of tourists sites and new online visa policy would make the country a hub of tourism, directly benefiting common man through generation of jobs opportunities.

Provincial Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the most beauty province with snowed covered mountains peaks, lush green valleys, waterfalls besides archaeological sites and the role of private sector for promotion of this sector is carrying vital importance.

He said close coordination between provincial governments and Federal government was imperative to tap tourism potential of Pakistan.

"Pakistan is a peace loving country where abundance of tourists' sites are available from mountains to deserts, lush green valleys, waterfalls, snow covered mountain peaks from tallest Himalaya, Koh-e-Hindokush and Karakuram mountains ranges besides a number of archaeological sites including at Takht Bhai Mardan, Monjodro, Harpa and Taxila offering a lot of attractions for tourists worldwide.

The Senior Minister said the government would take all possible measures for attracting domestic and foreign tourists to KP during next five years. He said it is the responsibility of people to make the environment clean at tourists' sites.

The Minister said mobile app would help tourists to register their feedback besides enhance connectivity among people and identification of new tourists sites.

The tourists would get information about hotels, restaurants, roads, patrol pumps, tyre shops through mobile app. The new tourism slogan of TCKP is "forget everything else" and enjoys beauty of KP.