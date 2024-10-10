Open Menu

SPL Hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Security papers Limited (SPL), in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Health Network, hosted a breast cancer awareness session here on Thursday. The event aimed to educate and empower female employees about the importance of breast health and early detection.

The session, led by Dr. Nazia Lodhi Breast & General Surgeon from Indus Hospital & Health Network, provided valuable insights on breast cancer prevention, detection and treatment. Participants were guided on the importance of self-examination and early detection, recognizing signs and symptoms and understanding risk factors and prevention strategies. The doctor also discussed the latest screening and diagnostic techniques, and navigated medical resources and support services available to those affected.

Female employees from Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC) also participated in the session to gain valuable knowledge about breast health.

The interactive session encouraged participants to ask questions and share concerns, fostering a supportive environment. By empowering employees with knowledge, Security Papers Limited (SPL) aims to promote a culture of health and wellness, encouraging early detection and timely intervention.

Imran Qureshi, CEO at Security Papers Limited (SPL), commenting on the session, said, "We are proud to have taken this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to the well-being of our employees. Breast cancer awareness is crucial, and we believe that educating our employees will have a positive impact on their lives and the lives of those around them. At Security Papers Limited (SPL), we prioritize our employees' health and safety, and this initiative is a testament to our commitment."

The event was well-received by over 200 female attendees, who appreciated the informative session and Security Papers Limited’s (SPL) efforts to promote a healthy work environment.

