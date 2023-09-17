SPLA seeks representation in steering committee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Executive Council of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) Sunday demanded representation of the association in the steering committee to institute reforms in the education system.

The meeting, chaired by the association's President Prof Munawar Abbass, discussed the issues of the five-tier service structure, revision of the SNEs, seniority list and conduct of the board exams before the onset of the hot summer season.

The meeting welcomed the caretaker Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain and Secretary Education Sadaf Anees Shaikh on assuming the charge.

The office bearers and the council's members of SPLA at the meeting expressed hope that the incumbent government would considerately address their issues.

They also called for conducting the exams of Matric and intermediate classes by the month of April to spare the students and the teachers from the conduct of the exams in the hot summer season which set off from the month of May.

The office bearers told the meeting that the council would meet again on October 7 to make some important decisions.

The SPLA's General Secretary Shahjahan Panhwar, Prof Syed Amir Ali Shah, Prof Altaf Ahmed Khuhro, Prof Najeed Khan Lodhi, Prof Asmat Jahan and other office bearers and members attended the meeting.