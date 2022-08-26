(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) has announced that it will challenge in the court the Sindh Government's decision to deduct salaries of the government college teachers for the government's relief fund.

The SPLA's General Secretary Faizan Siddiqui informed here on Friday that the association was going to file a petition in that regard in the Sindh High Court.

He maintained that the provincial government was unnecessarily deducting up to 5 percent from the salaries.

He referred to the Sindh government's decision to absolve the judicial staff from the deduction and said the same exclusion should be provided to the government teachers many of whom were themselves flood affected.

Siddiqui maintained that the teachers who could afford to provide financial through in the form of relief items were already helping the affected people.