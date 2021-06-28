UrduPoint.com
SPO Along With Wife And Daughter Killed In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

SPO along with wife and daughter killed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unidentified gunmen killed a Special Police Officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district.

The gunmen fired upon them at their residence in Hariparigam Awantipora area of the district on Sunday night.

A senior police officer claimed that the attackers entered the residence of SPO namely Fayaz Ahmad and fired on him. In the incident, SPO along with his wife and daughter received serious bullet injuries.

While Fayaz died on the spot, his wife Raja Begum and daughter Rafiya succumbed to their injuries at GMC in Islamabad The Medical officer confirmed the death of women — Raja and Rafiya, KMS reported.

The Indian troops and paramilitary forces launched cordon and search operation in the area which was going on till last reports came in, today.

Meanwhile, Indian forces launched cordon and search operations in different areas of Budgam district.

