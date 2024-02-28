SPO Announces Successful Completion Of 30 Years Of Dedicated Services
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 11:18 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) has announced the successful completion of its landmark event commemorating 30 years of dedicated services and collaborative initiatives.
The event held the other day here in a local hotel brought together stakeholders, partners, community members, and esteemed speakers to celebrate SPO's journey and highlight its contributions in various sectors, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Rakshanda Naz General Body Member-SPO and Ombudsperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by an insightful overview of SPO's contributions and strategic priorities presented by Dr. Tufail Mohammad, Member SPO board.
The participants also attend the cake-cutting ceremony, symbolizing three decades of SPO's commitment to creating positive change in the country. The celebratory atmosphere continued as guests engaged in networking sessions.
The agenda featured informative sessions focusing on collaborative initiatives under climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster resilience, social protection, safeguarding, and community impact.
Esteemed speakers, including Ayesha Hassan, Community Activist, Mufti Abdul Jamil, Faith Leader, Syed Ali Shah, Chairperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Action Network, Kashif Rehman, Ex SPO staff and Salima Afzal, Focal Person from Forest Division provided valuable insights and perspectives on key issues.
The event also showcased successful collaborations between SPO and various stakeholders, highlighting the organization's dedication to fostering partnerships for sustainable development. Participants gained valuable insights and expertise through interactive sessions and panel discussions that delved into the examination of the current country scenario and the formulation of recommendations for SPO's core thematic initiatives. Fahim, Head of Programme at SPO, led the session.
The event concluded with closing remarks by SPO Chairperson and former Senator Javed Jabbar, who not only reflected on SPO's legacy but also highlighted the organization's commitment to addressing crucial issues such as family planning and expanding avenues of digitalization.
The former Senator emphasized the importance of integrating these initiatives into SPO's future endeavors, ensuring a holistic approach to societal development.
The evening concluded with a delightful dinner and a captivating musical performance, providing attendees with an opportunity to unwind and celebrate SPO's achievements in a festive ambiance. The event served as a momentous occasion to recognize the organization's past accomplishments and set the stage for its continued impact on the community.
