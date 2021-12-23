SPO to organize National Climate Change Conference on Dec 29

Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) would organize National Climate Change Conference on December 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) would organize National Climate Change Conference on December 29.

Theme of the conference is 'Climate Action & Adaptation: Way Forward for an Ecologically Sustainable Pakistan' to advance the climate change adaptation agenda at the national level, said a statement issued here.

The first thematic panel will engage key experts from government and development sectors to present an overview of the global discourse on climate change and Pakistan's stance and commitments in mitigating climatic risks in the light of the COP26 meeting.

The panel will also discuss the financing and budgetary challenges for implementing Pakistan's National Climate Change Policy and explore gaps in its implementation.

The discussion will revolve around the overview of the linkages between climate change with food Security & Agriculture, DRR, Water Management and Cultural and Eco-Friendly and Responsible Tourism and the impact of climate change on Women, Transgenders, Persons with Disabilities & other vulnerable groups.

The last panel of the conference will discuss recommendations and a way forward strategy, prioritizing Food Security & Agriculture, Water Management, Disaster Risk Reduction and promotion of green initiatives through eco-tourism.

The panel will also discuss concrete actions needed to strengthen livelihoods through financial and technical support by the key stakeholders.