Spoiled Meat Seized, Fines Imposed
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted raids in Peshawar and Swat on Tuesday, confiscating spoiled meat, expired chicken, and imposing fines on the owners.
The spokesperson of the Food Safety Authority stated that the team raided GT Road in Peshawar, seizing nearly three hundred kilograms of spoiled meat and expired chicken.
The owner was heavily fined for disposing of hazardous chicken. Similarly, the Food Safety team raided a secret warehouse and shop in Swat, confiscating adulterated meat from the warehouse and imposing fines exceeding one lakh rupees on the owners.
Director-General of the Food Safety Authority, Shafiullah Khan, emphasized that there will be no leniency for the adulteration mafia, and the crackdown will continue.
