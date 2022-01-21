UrduPoint.com

Spoilers Poised To Disrupt Pakistan's Economic Stability: Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Spoilers poised to disrupt Pakistan's economic stability: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday condemned Thursday's blast in Lahore, saying that some anti-peace forces were playing the spoiler role to disrupt Pakistan's economic stability.

"We don't have to worry about it. We have to eliminate them. In the past too, our nation and forces fought against and defeated them. In the future too, they will meet the same fate," he said in a statement.

He said Pakistan always desired peace and economic development of the whole region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan would prudently fight out terrorism for which there was a consensus among the nation.

Coming to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said the Indian war crimes and genocide attempts were also being highlighted in the UK.

He said many terrorist attacks had been thwarted preemptively and the criminals were taken to the task.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said it would be probed as to which forces were backing the group that had claimed the responsibility of the Lahore blast and who trained and supplied ammunition.

Referring to the Kulbhushan case, he said Pakistan had been and would continue to diplomatically expose such elements before the world.

He also hoped that the opposition political parties would also support the government in this endeavor.

Qureshi said, through a letter, he had invited opposition leaders Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to support the constitutional amendments required for the creation of the South Punjab province.

He hoped that the opposition leaders would seriously consider the invitation keeping in view the interest of 35 million people of South Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Punjab Jammu Same United Kingdom Criminals Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, ..

Senate offers Fateha for martyred of Lahore blast, security personals

58 minutes ago
 Three ordinances laid in Senate

Three ordinances laid in Senate

58 minutes ago
 UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Esca ..

UK Dispatches 30 Elite Troops to Ukraine Amid Escalation Fears - Reports

58 minutes ago
 Excise police tighten noose around narcotics deale ..

Excise police tighten noose around narcotics dealers

1 hour ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fi ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says Russia, China Seek to Fill Ideological Vacuum

1 hour ago
 Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic de ..

Kecmanovic grabs 'second chance' after Djokovic deportation

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.