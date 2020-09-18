UrduPoint.com
Spokesman Clarifies News Regarding Speaker National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

The Spokesman National Assembly Secretariat had clarified a news item published in print media on Friday regarding aspersions cast by a political party on the role of the Speaker National Assembly while conducting the proceedings of the Joint Sitting of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) held on September 16, 2020

The Spokesman clarified that the Speaker National Assembly being the custodian of the National Assembly and of the Joint Sitting of the Parliament on that particular instance, conducted the proceedings strictly in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Joint Sitting Rules, 1973 read with Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007 and without any bias towards any political party.

He further clarified that the Speaker gave ample opportunity to the Leader of the Opposition, Parliamentary Leader PPPP and other movers of the amendments in the bills before consideration of joint sitting; however, they resorted to challenge the motion for consideration of the Bill and demanded for count, thus giving up their right to speak.

He also pointed out that as a result of the count, 200 and 190 members belonging to treasury and the opposition respectively voted in favour and against the consideration motion. Whereas, 9 members of the government and 32 members of the Opposition were absent.

Furthermore, procedure laid down in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 was properly followed. Comprehensive discussion took place on the Bills at the Committee stage in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Enough discussion on the Bills also took place during the passage in National Assembly.

The legislation was made in accordance with the provision of the Constitution and the Joint Sitting Rules 1973 and the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The members belonging to the treasury and the opposition actively took part in the discussions in the committees of the respective houses and proposed various amendments therein which were adopted by the committees and thereafter passed by the National Assembly and the joint sitting.

