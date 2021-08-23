Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziaullah Bangash baseless

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The spokesman of Ziaullah Bangash Monday strongly condemned the allegations leveled against Bangash and said his opponents were conspiring and using a lady to do character assassination of him for their ulterior motives.

The spokesman Mohammad Ijaz said all the allegations leveled by a woman named Rahatul Ain were based on lies and she was never contacted or interviewed. He urged the media to demand evidences from the woman.

He said the woman holds press conference sometimes from Lakki Marwat and sometimes from Peshawar which raises many questions, adding that those who were using the lady women would soon be exposed.

A woman named Rahatul Ain was also launched in the 2018 election campaign to harm Ziaullah Bangash politically, the spokesperson said.

He said Bangash's team of lawyers has filed a defamation suit against the woman and the case against the woman is pending in the local court.