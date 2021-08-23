UrduPoint.com

Spokesman Terms Allegations Of Female Against Ziaullah Bangash Baseless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziaullah Bangash baseless

The spokesman of Ziaullah Bangash Monday strongly condemned the allegations leveled against Bangash and said his opponents were conspiring and using a lady to do character assassination of him for their ulterior motives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The spokesman of Ziaullah Bangash Monday strongly condemned the allegations leveled against Bangash and said his opponents were conspiring and using a lady to do character assassination of him for their ulterior motives.

The spokesman Mohammad Ijaz said all the allegations leveled by a woman named Rahatul Ain were based on lies and she was never contacted or interviewed. He urged the media to demand evidences from the woman.

He said the woman holds press conference sometimes from Lakki Marwat and sometimes from Peshawar which raises many questions, adding that those who were using the lady women would soon be exposed.

A woman named Rahatul Ain was also launched in the 2018 election campaign to harm Ziaullah Bangash politically, the spokesperson said.

He said Bangash's team of lawyers has filed a defamation suit against the woman and the case against the woman is pending in the local court.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Lawyers Lakki Marwat Women 2018 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

9 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

24 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

24 minutes ago
 Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumble

2 minutes ago
 Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building co ..

Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building communication linkages between P ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high di ..

KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.