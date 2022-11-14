UrduPoint.com

Spokesperson AJK's CEC Rejects News On LG Elections' Postponement

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The spokesperson of AJK Election Commission, here, on Monday has categorically rejected the news regarding the postponement of Local Body Elections, which are to be held in Azad Kashmir on November 27, 2022

The spokesperson, in his statement issued here, said that there was no reality of the news which had been published in some local newspapers regarding the rescheduling of elections.

He made it clear that provision of security forces to ensure free, fair and transparent LB elections in AJK was the responsibility of the government.

He said government had assured the EC to provide security forces to hold elections in peaceful atmosphere.

The spokesperson in his statement was of the view that rumors and fake news were circulated on social media, digital channels, electronic media without taking clarification from Election Commission and termed it as a sheer violation of law.

He said notices were being issued to the concerned involved in displaying such irresponsibility.

