ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Wednesday called upon the international community to implement United Nations (UN) resolutions especially in curbing Israeli barbaric actions and pogrom of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

"Pakistan wants the implementation of UN resolutions and it is in contact with friendly countries in this regard", She said this while talking to Radio Pakistan' current affair program.

"Pakistan has a clear stance of a two-state solution of the Palestinian conflict based on 1967 borders," she

added.

"It is also promised in the United Nations’ resolutions and certain international agreements that Palestine must be recognized as an independent state and it is the right of Palestinian people," she explained.

"Unfortunately, the issue is not addressed seriously by the world capitals, she said, adding, International community should play its role to resolve the current situation in the middle East," she added.