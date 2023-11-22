Open Menu

Spokesperson Call Upon Int'l Community To Implement UN Resolutions In Curbing Israeli Barbaric Actions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Spokesperson call upon int'l community to implement UN resolutions in curbing Israeli barbaric actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Wednesday called upon the international community to implement United Nations (UN) resolutions especially in curbing Israeli barbaric actions and pogrom of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

"Pakistan wants the implementation of UN resolutions and it is in contact with friendly countries in this regard", She said this while talking to Radio Pakistan' current affair program.

"Pakistan has a clear stance of a two-state solution of the Palestinian conflict based on 1967 borders," she

added.

"It is also promised in the United Nations’ resolutions and certain international agreements that Palestine must be recognized as an independent state and it is the right of Palestinian people," she explained.

"Unfortunately, the issue is not addressed seriously by the world capitals, she said, adding, International community should play its role to resolve the current situation in the middle East," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Palestine Gaza Middle East

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

57 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

11 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

11 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

11 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

11 hours ago
25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

11 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

11 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

11 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

11 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

11 hours ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan