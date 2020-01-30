UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spokesperson Contradicts Media Report Alleging PM's Salary Increase

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:55 PM

Spokesperson contradicts media report alleging PM's salary increase

A spokesperson of the prime minister Thursday strongly contradicted a news item alleging any increase in the salary of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of the prime minister Thursday strongly contradicted a news item alleging any increase in the salary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"At a time when the prime minister was carrying out a campaign to slash the government's expenditures which he initiated from his own, the propagation of such a baseless and concocted news report was unfortunate," the spokesperson remarked, according to a PM Office press release.

He said in the recent meeting, the Federal cabinet, while amending the rules for perks and privileges of the president and prime minister, allowed both of them to declare only one residence as their camp offices.

The prime minister also directed the cabinet to define a limit of the expenditures permissible at the camp offices, contrary to the previous practices.

The spokesperson quoted the prime minister saying that the expenditures incurred on thehead of the government were borne out of the people's hard-earned money, so it was a mustto keep it at minimum level.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Money From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and Sout ..

1 minute ago

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

8 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

10 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

15 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.