ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A spokesperson of the prime minister Thursday strongly contradicted a news item alleging any increase in the salary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"At a time when the prime minister was carrying out a campaign to slash the government's expenditures which he initiated from his own, the propagation of such a baseless and concocted news report was unfortunate," the spokesperson remarked, according to a PM Office press release.

He said in the recent meeting, the Federal cabinet, while amending the rules for perks and privileges of the president and prime minister, allowed both of them to declare only one residence as their camp offices.

The prime minister also directed the cabinet to define a limit of the expenditures permissible at the camp offices, contrary to the previous practices.

The spokesperson quoted the prime minister saying that the expenditures incurred on thehead of the government were borne out of the people's hard-earned money, so it was a mustto keep it at minimum level.