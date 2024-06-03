Spokesperson of Balochistan govt condemns attack on polio team in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind has strictly condemned the gunned attack on polio workers in which at least four Levies officials were injured when a unknown men were attacked on the team in Chaman district on Monday.

The attackers were attempted to snatch weapons from Levies personnel escorting a team administering polio vaccination drops to children and vaccines from the team, he added.

Shahid Rind said that the district administration is taking action against the elements involved in the attack and a case would be filed against the accused under anti-terrorism law.

He said the law will take its course against the attackers and they would be brought to justice to give exemplary punishment for attacking the polio team.

The spokesperson said that protest is a constitutional right, but if the path of violence is taken, the state will take action according to the law.

He warned that no person will be allowed to take law into their hands and government will take stern action against such elements.