Open Menu

Spokesperson Of Balochistan Govt Condemns Attack On Polio Team In Chaman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Spokesperson of Balochistan govt condemns attack on polio team in Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind has strictly condemned the gunned attack on polio workers in which at least four Levies officials were injured when a unknown men were attacked on the team in Chaman district on Monday.

The attackers were attempted to snatch weapons from Levies personnel escorting a team administering polio vaccination drops to children and vaccines from the team, he added.

Shahid Rind said that the district administration is taking action against the elements involved in the attack and a case would be filed against the accused under anti-terrorism law.

He said the law will take its course against the attackers and they would be brought to justice to give exemplary punishment for attacking the polio team.

The spokesperson said that protest is a constitutional right, but if the path of violence is taken, the state will take action according to the law.

He warned that no person will be allowed to take law into their hands and government will take stern action against such elements.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Balochistan Protest Polio Chaman From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

33 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

43 minutes ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

46 minutes ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

53 minutes ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan