Spokesperson Pb govt hails federal budget 2020-21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and spokesperson Punjab government Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Friday hailing the fiscal budget 2020-21, said the government had presented people-friendly tax free budget.

In a statement, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a well-balanced budget despite difficult circumstances.

He said maximum relief had been provided to taxpayers by curtailing various taxes.

Nadeem Qureshi said that now an era of progress anddevelopment would usher in due to business friendly budget.