Spokesperson Punjab Calls Collective Efforts To Control Spread Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Spokesperson Punjab calls collective efforts to control spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema Monday said the Punjab government is taking all serious measures to battle coronavirus and asked all stakeholders, media to come together for a collective fight towards prevention of COVID-19.

Talking to ptv news channel , she said the Punjab government is "well prepared" to deal with coronavirus cases and the risk to individuals "remains low" in the whole province.

She said Punjab government has already declared a "health emergency" in the province to deal with the novel coronavirus which has been designated as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.

She said that special attention was being given on training of doctors, nurses and para-medical staff while SOPs regarding anti-corona are being implemented in letter and spirit.

In Punjab, special counters have been setup in all government hospitals where free Corona related tests are being conducted and medical treatment provided, she added.

To sensitize people about coronavirus, Punjab government has launched an awareness drive through social, Print and electronic media moreover the government is also distributing scripts to local Imams to combat the current situation, she said.

She said the information department has mobilized all divisional and district information officers to disseminate as much information and awareness to the general public as possible regarding Coronavirus.

The department is adding information related to the Coronavirus in all official advertisements, she added.

Government employees have also been issued guidelines on vital hygiene practices both inside and outside their workplaces, she said.

The guidelines were developed according to the recommendations of local health authorities and the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mussarat said.

