Spokesperson Shah Abdul Latif University Denies News About Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:34 AM

Spokesperson Shah Abdul Latif University denies news about corruption

The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Monday denied the news item that appeared in several newspapers unveiling the alleged corruption in the varsity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The spokesperson of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Monday denied the news item that appeared in several newspapers unveiling the alleged corruption in the varsity. He rejected the news regarding alleged transfer of Rs 2 million into a secret account of Syed Adeel Shah, son the incumbent vice-chancellor of the university Dr Parveen Shah.

He clarified that 'Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park' remained closed for the last five months due to COVID-19 lockdown adding it was out of proportion that the earning of the park might reach up to Rs 2 million during the closure of the park.

More Stories From Pakistan

