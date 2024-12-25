Spokesperson Urges Motorists To Exercise Extreme Caution In Foggy Conditions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Winter's arrival has shrouded parts of the country in dense fog, severely impairing visibility on roads and highways, particularly during morning hours where motorists are advised to exercise utmost caution while driving in these conditions to ensure their safety.
According to a spokesperson for the Motorway Police, "we urge all motorists to drive carefully and follow safety guidelines during the foggy season which is essential to reduce speed, use low-beam headlights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles to avoid accidents", ptv news channel reported.
The spokesperson further emphasized the importance of staying alert and focused on the road, avoiding distractions like mobile phones while driving.
To ensure road safety, the Motorway Police have increased patrols on highways and motorways, particularly during peak fog hours.
Motorists are also advised to keep emergency numbers handy, such as the Motorway Police helpline (130) in case of any assistance or emergency.
By following these guidelines and exercising caution, motorists can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safe journey during the foggy season, spokesperson added.
