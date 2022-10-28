UrduPoint.com

Spokesperson Urges PTI To Adopt Constitutional Way, Avoid Spreading False Narrative

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Spokesperson to Prime Minister Syed Fahad Hussain on Friday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to adopt constitutional way and avoid spreading false narrative among masses

Imran Khan was promoting negative agenda among general public, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on joint press conference held last day by army officers, he said the PTI should desist from dragging establishment into politics. He said that Pakistan Army was a national security institution that had been playing its role defined by the Constitution of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about some media persons working for political groups to gain personal benefits, he said, "We should play role for the progress of national institutions."

