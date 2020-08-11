Sponsored Repatriation: Stranded Pakistanis from UAE arrive at Multan airport

The first batch of Pakistani expatriates, stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the coronavirus pandemic, arrived on Monday at Multan Airport under an initiative fully financed by Suhail Abdul Latif Galadari

"The second flight [under a sponsored initiative] will land at the Islamabad International Airport at 8:00 pm," said the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) in a press release issued here.

Suhail Abdul Latif Galadari, who is a Director at Galadari Brothers and owner of a leading Emirati news daily, announced Rs 10 million during a recent meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari for financing air travel of 200 destitute Pakistanis.

The ministry said SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari expressed his gratitude to Suhail Abdul Latif Galadari for taking this initiative. Earlier in the day, Zulfikar Bukhari also took to the twitter to appreciate Galadari Brothers for his humane gesture.

"Galadari Brothers provided free tickets to 200 overseas Pakistanis stuck in UAE. Two PIA flights to operate today to repatriate them back to Pakistan. "Shukria brother @SuhailGaladari7 for fulfilling your promise & standing with the Pakistani nation through COVID times," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali has also conveyed his profound gratitude to Suhail Galadari for assisting Pakistani nationals for their repatriation to Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan has gained acclaim locally for taking the lead in launching the world's largest repatriation operation during the coronavirus pandemic to reunite the stranded citizens with their families. United Arab Emirates had the highest number of stranded Pakistanis since suspension of flights due to the pandemic.

According to ministry, the government had repatriated more than 300,000 overseas Pakistanis from multiple countries through 500 plus special flights.