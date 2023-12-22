Sponsorship Scheme Hajj applications submission deadline extended till Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the deadline for submitting Hajj applications under the Sponsorship Scheme till December 31.

The step had been taken on the insistence of overseas Pakistanis while there would be no extension in the deadline for Regular Scheme as the number of applications submitted had already crossed its quota, a ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson made it clear that there would be no further extension in the deadline for submission of applications to ensure smooth and timely arrangements for Hajj.

He said the balloting for the regular Government Scheme would be held on December 28. Over 66,000 applications had received under the scheme, he added.

The spokesperson advised the Hajj applicants to acquire signed copies of their computerized Hajj forms from the respective banks and rectify any errors in their details on the spot. This proactive measure was recommended to prevent any inconvenience in the future, he added.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Aviation authorites have instructed airlines to submit their Hajj flight schedules by January 2, 2024, to ensure the seamless operation of flights.