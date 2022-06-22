UrduPoint.com

Sport Activities Reactivated In PTV After Three-year Gap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A colourful ceremony was held here on Wednesday to reactivate sport activities in ptv after a hiatus of three years due to the COVID-19.

Managing Director/Patron Sports Cell, Pakistan Television Corporation Limited, Sayyed Mubashir Tauqir Shah inaugurated the reactivation of sports, said a press release.

A large numbers of PTV players /officials were present on the occasion. President PTV Sports Cell/Director Admin & Personnel, Saif Ullah Shahid along with other directors of PTV also attended the ceremony.

The PTV managing director has issued instructions to reactivate sport activities among the PTV employees, besides raising the professional teams of hockey, football and other sport disciplines for participation in the national level tournaments.

Professional cricket team will also be reactivated after uplift of the ban on departmental cricket.

He has also directed to arrange tournaments of cricket, hockey, football, table-tennis, badminton, races and golf in order to mark the 'Jashan-e-Azadi' celebrations.

Earlier, Muhammad Arif Qureshi, the international official of PTV highlighted the achievements of PTV Sports Cell. He thanked PTV MD & DAP/President PTV Sports Cell for their valuable support for the uplift of games in PTV.

He also promised to provide necessary facilities to PTV Sports Cell for the promotion of healthy activities.

